AFC Wimbledon are emerging as the favourites to sign Chelsea midfielder Luke McCormick, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

AFC Wimbledon are keen to sign the youngster as they prepare for another season in League One.

McCormick, who is 22-years-old, impressed on loan last season with Bristol Rovers despite their relegation to League Two.

Millwall have been credited with an interest as well recently, as per a report by The Sun.

The midfielder joined Chelsea’s academy at the age of six and has risen up through the youth ranks with the Premier League side. He has been a regular for the Blues at youth levels but is yet to make a senior appearance.

McCormick moved to the Memorial Ground last September on a season-long loan and enjoyed plenty of first-team football with the Gas despite their tough year.

He made 41 appearances in all competitions last term, chipping in with six goals.

McCormick signed a deal at Stamford Bridge until 2022 before heading on loan to Shrewsbury Town in the season before last to get some experience under his belt.

Wimbledon are keen on him now and are currently the favourites.

It appears Chelsea may well let him leave on a permanent basis.