Charlton Athletic defender Jason Pearce is due to become a free agent at the end of the month.

Charlton Athletic revealed on their retained list last month that they are in ongoing discussions with the centre-back over his future.

Pearce, who is 33-years-old, is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal and is facing an uncertain future at the Valley right now.

Charlton have a number of players out of contract in a couple of weeks, including goalkeeper Ben Amos, last season’s top scorer Chuks Aneke, Adam Matthews and Jake Forster-Caskey.

Pearce offers some valuable experience into their ranks but he may be weighing up his options.

He has been a regular for the Addicks since his move to the Valley from Wigan Athletic in 2016.

Pearce started his career at Portsmouth but didn’t make a first-team appearance for them until he returned in 2011 after leaving for a spell at AFC Bournemouth.

He played 44 times for Pompey in the Championship before Leeds United lured him away.

The defender left Elland Road after a couple of seasons and spent a year-and-a-half with Wigan Athletic. He made 49 appearances for the Latics in all competitions before Charlton signed him five years ago.

Pearce helped the Addicks gain promotion in 2019 and has been a good servant to the club.

However, his future hangs in the balance right now with him not signing a new contract yet.