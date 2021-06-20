West Brom were expected to perform in last season’s Premier League after storming to automatic promotion. It didn’t happen.

West Brom struggled to transfer their Championship form into Premier League football and it soon became apparent that relegation was on the cards.

Before that relegation was confirmed, the Baggies got rid of Slaven Bilic, replacing him with Sam Allardyce. Allardyce couldn’t save them, West Brom went down and Big Sam walked away.

That left West Brom in something of a quandary and needing someone to guide them through this coming Championship season.

Football Insider was one source that has said the Baggies eyes have turned to Barnsley and their boss Valerian Ismael. That story has been doing the rounds and picking up the column inches.

In a story from earlier today, Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey adds a little more detail on West Brom’s chase for Ismael.

A series of targets such as Chris Wilder, Michael Appleton and David Wagner have fell by the wayside. Veysey now writes that West Brom have all but agreed a deal for the Tykes manager.

Referencing a ‘West Brom source’, Veysey says that a “deal is now all but done” for Ismael. He goes on to add that talks have been successful and that the Barnsley boss “has agreed contractual terms.”

With terms agreed, Veysey writes that West Brom are now set to approach Barnsley “to discuss releasing him [Ismael] from his contract.”

Before that happens, the Baggies must be prepared to pay a significant amount to compensate the Tykes for Ismael. The figure bandied around for that is thought to be £2million.

Comment: Wise move by West Brom

West Brom’s move for Ismael shows the value that is placed in the Barnsley manager. He took over for German Gerhardt Struber in October and masterminded a climb up the Championship table.

Barnsley floundered the season before last. They only securing their Championship status on the final day of the season. The Tykes needed a last-day win against promotion-hunting Brentford.

Ismael was integral to the turnaround in Barnsley’s fortunes. That has not gone unnoticed by the likes of West Brom who look like they are on the edge of getting their man.