West Brom are interested in Stoke City’s Sam Clucas, according to a report by Football Insider.

West Brom are keen to snap up the midfielder as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Clucas, who is 30-years-old, has one year left on his contract at Stoke and could be sold if his price tag of £3 million is matched this summer.

He is not short of potential suitors from clubs in the Championship. The likes of Sheffield United, Millwall and Nottingham Forest are also said to be keen, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Clucas knows what it takes to get promoted to the Premier League having played a key role in Hull City going up in 2016.

The Tigers signed him at the start of that season from Chesterfield and he became a key player for the East Yorkshire club.

Clucas impressed for Hull in the top flight despite their relegation under Marco Silva.

Swansea City threw him a Premier League lifeline in 2017 but he spent just a year with the Welsh side before Stoke came calling.

He has been with the Potters over the past three years and has made exactly 100 appearances for the Staffordshire outfit, chipping in with 16 goals and 12 assists.

West Brom are interested in luring him to the Midlands this summer as they look to mount a push for promotion next season.