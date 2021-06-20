Blackpool offered Gary Madine a new contract at the end of last season.

Blackpool proposed a new deal to the striker following their promotion from League One, as per their official club website.

Madine, who is 30-years-old, is still yet to put pen-to-paper on a fresh contract with the Tangerines with his current deal expiring at the end of the month.

He is experienced in the Championship and would be a useful player to keep for Neil Critchley’s side.

Madine joined the Seasiders in January 2020 and has managed 10 goals in 39 games since then.

He gives Blackpool more competition and depth in attacking areas and losing him would be a blow going into the second tier.

The 6ft 4inc striker has racked up over 400 appearances in his career to date.

He has previously played for the likes of Carlisle United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton Wanderers, Sheffield United and Cardiff City.

Madine’s future at Blackpool remains in the balance right now but they will still be holding out hope he signs their offer of a contract extension.



Blackpool have been busy in the transfer window since sealing their long-awaited return to the Championship and brought in the likes of Dan Grimshaw, Reece James and Josh Bowler to bolster their ranks.

More signings are expected but they are still waiting to see if Madine stays with them.