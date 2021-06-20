QPR are yet to hear back from Charlie Owens regarding their proposed new contract offer.

QPR proposed a new deal to the midfielder last month, as per their official club website.

Owens, who is 23-years-old, is currently due to become a free agent in a couple of weeks and is still yet to agree fresh terms over staying with Mark Warburton’s side.

He was a regular for the R’s Under-23s last season but didn’t make an appearance in the Championship.

Owens adds more competition and depth to QPR’s ranks which is why they have offered him a new contract.

However, he may fancy his chances of getting a move away somewhere where he will be guaranteed first-team football.

The Northern Ireland youth international was on the books with Tottenham Hotspur’s academy as a youngster before switching to QPR in 2017.

He made his senior debut for the London club in a League Cup clash against Bristol Rovers in the 2018/19 season and has since played twice more for Warburton’s side.

Owens spent time out on loan in the campaign before last in League One with Wycombe Wanderers to get some game time under his belt.

QPR are still waiting to see if he is staying for next season with the clock ticking.

Owens has an offer on the table but it remains to be seen whether he is signing it.