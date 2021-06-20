Bradford City offered Sam Hornby a new contract at the end of last season.

Bradford City are hoping to keep hold of the goalkeeper for next season but he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension.

The Bantams proposed a new deal to him last month, as per their official club website.

The League Two side also offered contracts to Jorge Sikora, Kian Scales and Matty Foulds, all of which have now been signed.

An announcement on Hornby staying is yet to be seen though with the clock ticking.

His current deal at Valley Parade expires at the end of the month and he is currently due to become a free agent.

Hornby joined Bradford in 2019 and has since made 23 appearances in all competitions over the past two seasons, as well as spending time out on loan in non-league at AFC Fylde during his first year to gain experience.

Prior to his move to the Bantams, he started out at Burton Albion but didn’t make the grade with the Brewers.

Loan spells at Brackley Town and Kidderminster Harriers followed on before he signed for Port Vale in 2017.

He then played 17 times for the Valiants before switching to Bradford.

Hornby is yet to sign a new contract with Derek Adams’ side and his long-term future hangs in the balance.