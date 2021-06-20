Fulham, Bournemouth and Swansea are three teams that many observers think will challenge for promotion from the Sky Bet Championship next season.

Fulham, Bournemouth and Swansea all have that pedigree and potential. The Cottagers were relegated from the Premier League last season; Bournemouth the season before. Swansea failed to gain promotion last season, losing out to Brentford in the play-off final at Wembley.

All three sides should be there or thereabouts next May when the promotion places are decided. It’s not a given, there are strong sides such as Sheffield United and West Brom to consider as well.

Another thing that will make the mix interesting with these three sides is they are involved in a manager-swap triangle.

Bournemouth have long been linked with Fulham’s Scott Parker who has proved strong in the Championship but failed in the Premier League. That would leave Fulham short a boss.

No fear, the Cottagers are said by The Sun’s Alan Nixon to have a liking for Swansea City boss Steven Cooper who has shone at the Liberty Stadium. He’s only been there two seasons but has taken the Swans into the play-offs both times.

Not that Fulham needs to fear as Nixon also added that Howe “may fancy London.” This comes after he was snubbed for the Celtic job after a protracted chase. That position is now gone and Howe will require another avenue back into management and Fulham could provide that.

Comment: one man key to the triangle

This triangle would leave Swansea City as the odd-one-out. In an ideal world, Bournemouth would get Scott Parker and Fulham would move for Swansea City boss Cooper. The Swans would be left managerless but with a reported £3.5million compensation according to Nixon.

£3.5million buys you a lot of manager – it really does. With that money in their pocket, Swansea City could go shopping. In the ideal world of Bournemouth/Parker and Fulham/Cooper then one man stands out.

Eddie Howe. Howe would be available and Swansea would be a project with most of the pieces already in place. Howe’s appointment would lead to just minor tweaks being needed.

This could very well be a scenario that plays out in the coming weeks. It is already bubbling up to be an interesting one.