Morecambe want to sign Blackburn Rovers defender Tyler Magloire on loan, as per The Sun on Sunday (20.06.21, pg. 59).

Morecambe are looking to boost their defensive options by luring the youngster to the Mazuma Stadium.

Magloire, who is 22-years-old, spent the second half of last season on at Motherwell.

The Scottish Premiership side want to bring him back this summer, as per a report by Lancashire Live, but could lose out to their former boss Stephen Robinson.

Morecambe are gearing up for their first ever campaign at League One level. They have so far brought in Callum Jones on loan from Hull City and attacker Arthur Gnahoua on a free transfer after he left Bolton Wanderers.

The Shrimps now want Magloire and his contract at Ewood Park expires at the end of next season.

The Bradford-born man has risen up through the academy at Blackburn but has played just twice before for their senior side.

He gained his first taste of regular football on loan at Rochdale in the campaign before last but linking up with Hartlepool United for the first half of last term.

Magloire played 11 games for the National League side before switching to Motherwell.

He then made a decent impression in Scotland in the 12 appearances he made under Graham Alexander.

Morecambe have a big summer ahead of them and are expected to bring in quite a few new signings over the next couple of months.