Ipswich Town are ‘ready to beat’ Wigan Athletic to the signing of Dundee United’s Benjamin Siegrist, reports The Sun on Sunday (20.06.21, pg. 65).

Siegrist, 29, looks likely to be leaving Dundee United this summer.

The Swiss stopper has been targeted by League One sides Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic going into the summer and now The Sun’s Alan Nixon writes that Paul Cook is ‘ready to beat’ his former side to the capture.

The Tractor Boys have ‘upped’ their offer to £350,000, as per Nixon’s report in The Sun on Sunday this morning.

Cook looks to be in the market for a goalkeeper this summer with Charlton Athletic’s Ben Amos having been recently linked by South London Press’ Richard Cawley.

he tweeted yesterday that the one-time Manchester United stopper is ‘under consideration’ at Portman Road but now it seems like the club are preferring a move for Siegrist.

The 29-year-old has spent the last three seasons with Dundee United. Formerly of Wycombe Wanderers for a very brief spell, Siegrist has been a prominent member of the Dundee United side having feature 32 times in the Scottish Premiership season just gone.

He’d be a really keen addition at League One level and for either of Ipswich or Wigan, who’ve both made positive starts to the summer transfer, it’d be a really shrewd addition going into the 2021/22 campaign.

Cook does look set to beat his former side to this particular signing as it stands though.