Portsmouth have made an ‘opening’ offer for Gillingham’s Jack Tucker – both Hull City and Peterborough United have been linked recently.

Tucker, 21, is wanted by Danny Cowley at Portsmouth. The south coast club have made an opening bid for the Englishman at £200,000, as per The Sun on Sunday (20.06.21, pg. 65).

But Alan Nixon goes on to write how Pompey ‘must increase’ their bid, with Gills boss Steve Evans having Tucker ‘in the £1million bracket’.

Nixon previously linked (The Sun on Sunday, 23.05.21, pg. 59) League One promotees Peterborough United and Hull City with the Gills man but it’s Portsmouth who’ve made the first move.

Tucker despite being just 21-years-old has been a key player for Gillingham in the past two seasons.

He made 28 League One appearances during the 2019/20 campaign and in the 2020/21 season just gone, Tucker featured in all but three of Gills’ 46 League One fixtures.

Tucker plays in the centre of defence for Gillingham but can fill in at right-back and so is a versatile name. But where he’ll end up this summer remains anyone’s guess – Portsmouth, Hull and Posh are all attractive destinations but so far it’s only Pompey who’ve made a move.

And that move won’t be enough – it falls well short of Gillingham’s supposed £1million valuation of Tucker but it’s a start for Portsmouth, and should they secure a deal then it’d be a really shrewd one going forward.