Blackburn Rovers will consider a move for Toulouse striker Rhys Healey this summer, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers are plotting potential replacements for the in-demand Adam Armstrong.

Healey, who is 26-years-old, is a name on Tony Mowbray’s watchlist after he scored 15 goals in all competitions for French Ligue 2 side Toulouse last season.

He made the move to France from MK Dons having scored 21 goals in 42 games during his time at Stadium MK.

Blackburn aren’t the only Football League club to be linked with the Manchester-born attacker this summer.

The likes of Sheffield United, West Brom and Middlesbrough are also said to be keen, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

Healey was at Cardiff City from 2013 to 2019 and played 16 times for the Welsh side.

The Bluebirds loaned him out to Colchester United, Dundee, Newport Country and Torquay United during his time on the books there to gain experience.

Thoughts

Toulouse didn’t get promoted last season so will be playing in the second tier again meaning Healey may fancy a move away.

Eyebrows were raised when he made the move to France last year but it has paid off for him and he adapted well to life in a different country.

Healey was a hit at MK Dons in League One and could want a crack at Championship football.

He isn’t short of potential suitors and it will be interesting to see who moves for him.