Oxford United want to sign Dundee United defender Jamie Robson, according to The Sun on Sunday (20.06.21, pg. 59).

Oxford United are in the hunt for a new left-back to replace Josh Ruffels.

Robson, who is 23-years-old, has been identified by the U’s as a potential summer addition.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at Dundee United and has spent his whole senior career to date with the Scottish side.

Read: Oxford United man on radar of Championship club

The full-back was handed his first professional deal with the Terrors in 2014 and has since made 168 appearances for their first-team in all competitions.

He played a key role in their promotion from the Scottish Championship last year and adapted well to step back into the Premiership last term.

Robson has a year left on his contract at Tannadice so Dundee United could look to cash in on him so they avoid losing him for nothing in June 2022.

Oxford missed out on promotion from League One again last season but will be looking to bounce back under Karl Robinson starting with a few signings over the next few weeks.

Read: Oxford United eye Premier League left-back

Thoughts

The U’s need a left-back to replace Ruffels and Robson would be ideal for the third tier side. He is a decent age and has proven himself in the Scotland over the past few years.

There are some good young talents above the border and it is a market Oxford are obviously looking at right now.