Fulham have put Steve Cooper ‘at the top of their wanted list’ but The Sun on Sunday also reports that Eddie Howe ‘has support’.

The Sun on Sunday (20.06.21, pg. 65) write that ‘Howe has support after being left on the shelf during the summer’, as Fulham look set for a managerial switch in the coming weeks or so.

Current boss Scott Parker looks to have fallen out-of-favour with the cub and is now nearing a switch to Championship rivals Bournemouth.

Alan Nixon has backed the Whites to replace him with Swansea City boss Cooper but has also hinted that former Cherries boss Howe is on their radar, and that he ‘may fancy London’ after snubbing Celtic at the last minute.