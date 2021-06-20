Portsmouth want Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu on loan this summer, reports The Sun on Sunday (20.06.21, pg. 65).

Bazunu, 19 is looking likely to be loaned out by Manchester City this summer and Danny Cowley at Portsmouth is keen on the Republic of Ireland man.

The shot-stopper spent last season on loan with Rochdale in League One. He featured 29 times in the league in what was his maiden experience in first-team English football.

He’d find himself on the bench for the end of the campaign but he’s since turned out for the Republic of Ireland in two separate friendly internationals before the Euro tournament began.