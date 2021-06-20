Luton Town boss Nathan Jones ‘is bidding’ for Morecambe’s Carlos Mendes Gomes but ‘will have to find £500,000’, claims The Sun on Sunday (20.06.21, pg. 65).

Mendes Gomes, 22, is wanted by a number of clubs going into the summer.

The Spaniard who is famed for his time in the Atletico Madrid youth set-up shone for Morecambe last season, scoring in the play-off final to lift the Shrimpers into League One.

The club recently activated a one-year option on his deal as interest ramps up and now Alan Nixon writes that Luton Town are set to bid for the winger, but will have to pay £500,000 for his services.

Mendes Gomes has also been linked with Barnsley, Hull City, Sunderland and Rangers.