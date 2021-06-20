Cardiff City hope to agree a deal for Solihull Moors striker Kyle Hudlin, according to The Sun on Sunday (20.06.21, pg. 65).

Cardiff City want to lure the 6ft 9inc attacker to the Championship as Mick McCarthy’s side prepare for next season.

Hudlin, who stands at 6ft 9inc, is a man in-demand and could be on his way to the Football League.

The likes of Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town are also believed to be interested, as per a report by Football Insider.

He caught the eye for Solihull last season and scored 10 goals in all competitions.

He joined Solihull Moors last October from Midland League Division Two side Solihull United but has established himself as one of their most prized assets now.

The 20-year-old had previously played for other non-league clubs Boldmere Sports and Social Falcons.

Cardiff are hoping to hand him a big move this summer as they look to boost their attacking options for next term, but may have to see off competition from elsewhere.