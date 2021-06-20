Gillingham are poised to sign goalkeeper Ryan Allsop on a free transfer, according to The Sun on Sunday (20.06.21, pg. 65).

Gillingham have identified the experienced stopper as an ideal replacement for Jack Bonham.

Allsop, who is is 28-years-old, was released by Wycombe Wanderers at the end of last season and is weighing up his next move.

He has recently been linked with a move to Leyton Orient, as per a report by the Newham Recorder, but may now land himself a League One switch.

The ‘keeper has spent the past three years with Wycombe and played a key role in their promotion to the Championship.

Allsop had spells at West Brom, Millwall, Icelandic side Höttur and Leyton Orient before he moved to AFC Bournemouth in 2013.

He spent five years on the books of the Cherries as they rose from the third tier to the Premier League.

The ‘keeper played 27 times as well as having loan spells away at Coventry City, Wycombe Wanderers, Portsmouth, Blackpool and Lincoln City.

Gillingham are calling for him now after his release by Wycombe.