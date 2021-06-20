Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer will allow Sam Cosgrove to leave on loan this summer with Ipswich Town interested, reports The Sun on Sunday (20.06.21, pg. 65).

Cosgrove, 24, joined Birmingham City form Aberdeen in the January transfer window.

He arrived for close to £2million but in 12 Championship appearances he’d fail to score for Birmingham City.

Now, Bowyer is reportedly willing to let the Englishman leave on loan this summer to ensure game-time in the 2021/22 season and Paul Cook’s Ipswich Town are plotting an ‘ambitious’ move for the striker.

Alan Nixon writes however that the Tractor Boys ‘may wait to find out about any Championship interest’ before making a move for Cosgrove.