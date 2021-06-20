Stoke City are set to sign goalkeeper Jack Bonham on a free transfer, according to a report by The Sun on Sunday (20.06.21, pg. 65).

Stoke City are poised to hand the stopper a Championship move this summer.

Bonham, who is 27-years-old, turned down the offer to stay with Gillingham at the end of the past season and has been eyeing a move to the second tier.

The ex-Republic of Ireland youth international has been Steve Evans’ first choice for the past two seasons at Priestfield.

He started his career at Watford but moved on to Brentford in 2013. He spent six years on the books of the Bees but only played seven times for their first-team.

Bonham had spells at Carlisle United and Bristol Rovers before Gillingham signed him on a permanent basis in 2019.

Stoke may see him as ideal competition for their number one spot for next season as Michael O’Neill look to bolster his ranks.

Thoughts

Bonham has proven himself in League One over the past two seasons and deserves a move up a division now.

He will be a decent option for the Potters if they are able to get him through the door.

Joe Bursik will be eager to make the number one spot his own next term but Bonham will provide him with some strong competition.