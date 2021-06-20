Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson is ‘ready to pay’ Oxford United’s £1.6million asking price for central defender Rob Atkinson this summer, reports The Sun on Sunday (20.06.21, pg. 65).

Atkinson, 22, is wanted by Bristol City.

The Oxford United man featured 42 times in League One last season and scored twice as Karl Robinson’s side made the play-offs.

Now though, Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday this morning how Pearson ‘has cash’ to recruit this summer and that Atkinson is keen on making the step up into the Championship.

Nixon goes on to report how Celtic also have an interest in Atkinson and ‘could make a bid’ if Kristoffer Ajer is moved on this summer.