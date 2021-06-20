Sheffield Wednesday are set for a ‘behind-the-scenes shake up’ this summer, according to The Sun on Sunday (20.06.21, pg. 61).

Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday this morning that Dejphon Chansiri is planning to ‘change his regime’ this summer.

It comes after the Owls suffered relegation into League One on the back of a torrid Championship season which saw them finish in last-place.

Amid the shake up, Nixon writes how adviser Amadeu Paixao could be the ‘first victim’ after his role in the club’s delayed managerial search earlier in the year.

Elsewhere, Nixon goes on to write how Sheffield Wednesday have paid ‘some of top earners’ their owed wages out of a ‘monthly cheque from the EFL’, with several of those who’ve been waiting on wages having each been handed an £11,000 payment.

But that amount is ‘still well short’ of the money due, Nixon concludes.