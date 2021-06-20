Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has reportedly been added to the top of Fulham’s ‘wanted list’ as Scott Parker nears the Bournemouth job.

The Sun report that Cooper, 41, is a prime target of Fulham’s.

Parker looks set to leave Craven Cottage following the club’s relegation from the Premier League with Parker and the Whites’ board said to have had disagreements since.

Bournemouth look to be closing in on the former England man following their play-off disapoointment last month.

As for Swansea, they secured a second-straight top-six finish under Cooper last season, losing out in the Championship play-off final to Brentford.

But Swans fans don’t seem too fearful of Cooper’s potential departure – he’s often split opinion among supporters despite delivering successive play-off finishes.

See what these Swansea City fans have had to say on Twitter about the Fulham rumours:

Hahaha yes please — Ashley 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@YJB1912) June 19, 2021

As a Swansea fan…🤞that he goes. — Paul Daniel (@PaulDan92082415) June 19, 2021

Don’t know why he’d want to downgrade but fed up of all these rumours, just get him gone 👍 https://t.co/bmHJiHL8bJ — . (@swans95) June 19, 2021

I’ve gone past caring now. Good luck to him if so, hope we get a decent replacement in. https://t.co/BMeaJhK0fn — dave (@scfcdavies) June 19, 2021