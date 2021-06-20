Fulham have reportedly identified Steve Cooper as their no.1 choice to take over at Craven Cottage, with Scott Parker looking increasingly likely to leave for Bournemouth.

Cooper, 41, has been shoved to the top of Fulham’s ‘wanted list’ as current boss Parker looks to be nearing a switch to Championship rivals Bournemouth.

The Swansea City boss guided his side to the Championship play-off final last month, only to be beaten by Brentford in the final.

He’s been strongly linked with a number of jobs this season but has been most closely linked with Crystal Palace.

Now though, The Sun report that Cooper is wanted by the Fulham board to succeed Parker and it’s a rumour that’s not exciting too many Fulham fans.

Cooper has achieved top-six finished in both his seasons with the Swans but has come up short in the play-offs on both occasions.

See what these Fulham fans had to say on Twitter about the news: