Fulham have reportedly identified Steve Cooper as their no.1 choice to take over at Craven Cottage, with Scott Parker looking increasingly likely to leave for Bournemouth.

Cooper, 41, has been shoved to the top of Fulham’s ‘wanted list’ as current boss Parker looks to be nearing a switch to Championship rivals Bournemouth.

The Swansea City boss guided his side to the Championship play-off final last month, only to be beaten by Brentford in the final.

He’s been strongly linked with a number of jobs this season but has been most closely linked with Crystal Palace.

Now though, The Sun report that Cooper is wanted by the Fulham board to succeed Parker and it’s a rumour that’s not exciting too many Fulham fans.

Cooper has achieved top-six finished in both his seasons with the Swans but has come up short in the play-offs on both occasions.

See what these Fulham fans had to say on Twitter about the news:

i don’t actually believe it https://t.co/NIlDwo8N6q — nathan (@nathanffc_) June 19, 2021

It’s the sun so I’m not disappointed. For now https://t.co/pRgE8S9atI — Jxezon (@JxezIsAmaze) June 19, 2021

Sounds like just me that wouldn't be too keen?… serial bottler with a brand of footy that from what I've seen is nothing to write home about. Pass. Sideways move at best. https://t.co/0gZytCjCrT — ed (@eddieffc) June 19, 2021

£3.5m compensation to get him and his staff.

At that price I’d rather we just kiss and make up with Parker instead #FFC https://t.co/M2i2LpK5Ej — Douglas (@CalbarFFC) June 19, 2021