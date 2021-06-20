Fulham have put Swansea City Steve Cooper ‘at the top of their wanted list’ as Scott Parker looks set to take charge at Bournemouth.

Cooper, 41, is wanted by Fulham as a replacement for Parker, reports The Sun.

The Swansea City boss guided his side to a second-straight play-off finish last month, losing out in the play-off final to Brentford.

Fulham had beaten the Bees in the 2020 Championship play-off final but they’ll now be replaced by Thomas Frank’s side, after Parker saw Fulham relegated for a second time in three seasons.

He now looks set to leave Craven Cottage and join Bournemouth who also lost out in the Championship play-offs last month.

The Sun also go on to report how Cooper’s compensation would only cost £3.5million and that Fulham are ready to pay that fee, with the club set to receive some compensation of their own from Bournemouth for Parker.

Thoughts?

Fulham are a classy club and one that like to play their football a certain kind of way. Parker implemented that football well and garnered a lot of praise but now seems to have fallen out of favour with the club’s hierarchy.

Cooper has so far proven himself in the Championship but is yet to clinch that all-important promotion and so question marks still remain over his abilities, but he too has gained a lot of fans since he stepped into the Championship back in 2019.

A replacement needs to be found sooner rather than later though – Parker looks nailed on for Bournemouth and Fulham need to have a solid pre-season to stand a chance of securing an immediate return to the Premier League.