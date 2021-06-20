QPR are in the market for new additions at full-back this season, with Mark Warburton targeting additions on both sides.

QPR are rumoured to be interested in signing Moses Obubajo to bolster their options on the right-hand side.

On the left, the Rs are said to have identified Fortuna Sittard’s George Cox as their primary target. The Dutch side are said to have knocked back the Championship outfit’s initial approach for the 10-goal contribution star.

Now, with QPR seeing their pursuit of Cox take an early blow, here are three other left-backs the club could love to pursue.

Callum Elder – Hull City

Fresh off a League One title win with the Tigers, Elder would be an impressive addition at left-back.

The former Leicester City starlet managed a thoroughly impressive 11 assists across all competitions last season. His performances earned him a place in the third tier’s Team of the Season too.

He has a year remaining on his deal, so it will be interesting to see how his contract situation pans out.

Sam McCallum – Norwich City

Promising youngster McCallum returns to Carrow Road after a strong loan spell with Coventry City.

The Athletic has claimed a host of Championship sides are keen on the 20-year-old as the Canaries consider letting him leave on loan and QPR would do well to be one of those sides in the chase.

Despite his age, he has an impressive amount of experience. He has already played in 85 senior games, with all but one coming with Coventry.

Yasser Larouci – Liverpool

The Anfield club have made efforts to keep the Algerian this summer, but it seems the youngster is looking to move on in search of a new challenge.

He may not have a wealth of senior experience, but Larouci looks to be a promising talent for the future. The 20-year-old has previously attracted interest from Leeds United, Norwich City and Brentford, so QPR could face competition for his signature if they were to pursue a deal.

However, with free agency beckoning, it could be an avenue worth exploring for Rangers.

Who would you like to see QPR move for this summer? Have your say in the poll below.

Who should QPR move for?