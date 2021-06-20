Peterborough United’s co-owner and chairman Darragh MacAnthony has teased fans with an imminent signing, stating that the first signing is set to be confirmed on Monday.

Peterborough United have been linked with a number of players this summer as they prepare for their long-awaited return to the Championship.

Exeter City starlet Joel Randall and goalscoring midfielder Jamie McGrath have both been linked with moves to London Road this summer. Despite speculation, the club are still waiting to seal their first signing.

However, it now seems a transfer breakthrough could be made imminently.

Co-owner and chairman Darragh MacAnthony has teased fans with a potential incoming.

Speaking on Twitter, MacAnthony stated that Posh’s first signing of the summer will be completed on Monday when asked about any imminent signings by a fan.

However, the key Posh figure went onto say that he “didn’t say which Monday”, leaving fans unsure of what could be to come.

With MacAnthony’s teasing words, it will be interesting to see what the next couple of days bring for Peterborough United fans.

Director of football Barry Fry recently revealed that the Championship new boys were in talks over deals for six new players ahead of pre-season.

With a squad of promising players determined to prove themselves in the Championship, it will be interesting to see who Peterborough look to recruit this summer.

While no one has arrived at London Road, there have been some departures. Senior players Louis Reed, Niall Mason and Frazer Blake-Tracy – who has now joined Burton Albion, have all departed the club at the end of their respective contracts.