Huddersfield Town need to act fast if they want to secure the long-term future of midfield star Lewis O’Brien.

Huddersfield Town face the possibility of losing midfield star Lewis O’Brien for nothing at the end of the upcoming 2021/22 campaign.

The 22-year-old has become a mainstay in the Terriers’ starting 11 since breaking through the academy and has unsurprisingly attracted significant interest from the Premier League.

With that in mind, Huddersfield must act now to try and secure his future beyond the end of next season.

Newcastle United were linked with O’Brien earlier this summer, with Steve Bruce identifying the Terriers star as a potential alternative to Joe Willock, who was a huge hit during his loan spell on Tyneside.

Premier League clubs and teams higher up in the Championship could pursue O’Brien this summer. With his contract expiring, he would be a shrewd acquisition for any club, which is exactly why Huddersfield need to act.

Featuring mainly in central midfield, the Colchester-born ace played in 42 Championship games last season. After missing the opening four games, he played a part in every single match, starting 39 times.

At just 22, he has already amassed a good amount of senior experience.

He has played 81 times for Huddersfield’s senior side, chipping in with five goals and seven assists. Not only that, but he picked up a full season of experience with Bradford City during the 2018/19 season.

With plenty of the summer window remaining, it will be interesting to see how O’Brien’s situation pans out over the coming months.