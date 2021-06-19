Sheffield United’s Head of Academy Jack Lester has revealed “a lot of clubs” have been in contact with the club regarding potential loan deals for some of their top youngsters.

Sheffield United have seen some of their top young players flourish on loan away from Bramall Lane in recent seasons.

Last season, young pair Rhys Norrington-Davies and Regan Slater both impressed in temporary stints in the Football League. Slater is wanted back by Hull City, while Norrington-Davies has gone on to nail down a spot in the Wales national team.

Now, ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, an insight into the club’s upcoming loan plans have been revealed.

Jack Lester, the Blades’ Head of Academy, has confirmed that a number of players will be loaned out this summer.

The former Chesterfield manager has confirmed that a host of clubs have been in contact about the possibility of signing some of their top young talents on loan.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Lester said:

“There will be lads going out on loan, it’s an important part of their development. It’s a big part of it.

This year there has been a lot of clubs contacting us because of the quality of our players.”

With Lester’s words in mind, it will be interesting to see which of Sheffield United’s top young talents head out on loan this summer.

New manager Slavisa Jokanovic which have the chance to cast his eyes over his players this summer, so it awaits to be seen who he looks to keep for the 2021/22 campaign and who he looks to loan out for the season.