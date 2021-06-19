Bradford City are closing in on more new signings, manager Derek Adams has told BBC Radio Leeds.

Bradford City are looking to bolster their ranks this summer after appointing Derek Adams.

The Bantams have added two new faces so far, bringing in Andy Cook and Abo Eisa on free transfers from Mansfield Town and Scunthorpe United respectively.

Now, with two new players already through the doors, a positive update has emerged on the possibility of more new additions.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds (as quoted by the Yorkshire Post), Adams has revealed that the club have agreed contracts with more new players, stating that the incoming players just need to pass medicals before completing their moves to Valley Parade.

Adams added that Bradford’s position has vastly improved over the past few weeks, saying:

“We have got players we have agreed contracts with, we just need to get them through their medicals.

“We will be in a much better position compared to a few weeks ago.”

With new players said to be closing in on moves to the League Two club, it will be interesting to see what develops over the course of the next few weeks.

A host of players have already been linked with moves to Valley Parade ahead of next season.

Bradford City are among the League Two sides to have been linked with Maidenhead United hotshot Danilo Orsi-Dadomo. Recently released Morecambe midfielder Yann Songo’o is also rumoured to be on the Bantams’ radar.