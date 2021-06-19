Birmingham City are reportedly closing in on the signing of Ryan Woods from Stoke City.

Woods, 27, looks set to be leaving Stoke City this summer.

The midfielder has spent the last season-and-a-half out on loan with Millwall where he racked up 59 Championship appearances for the club, including 41 in the season just gone.

Now though, the former Brentford and Shrewsbury Town man looks to be nearing a move to Birmingham City with Football Insider reporting that Blues are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign the Englishman.

On the whole, Birmingham City fans have taken warmly to the news. Lee Bowyer’s arrival really gave the club and its loyal fan-base a timely boost and they head into the summer and into next season with much more optimism.

Woods is an experienced player by now and has just come off the back of an active season with Millwall, and he should be raring to get underway at a new permanent home.

But Birmingham City fans seem excited to welcome him to St Andrew’s – see what they had to say on Twitter below:

This would be a brilliant signing for championship level, was brilliant at Brentford and did decent for Stoke and millwall https://t.co/MjDVep8Rnc — Matthew Elmore (@Matthew88130268) June 19, 2021

Blimey. Go on the blues.

believe it when I see it though https://t.co/5sx8BWBbXs — Jack Hill (@JackHill15) June 19, 2021

Be nice this 👏🏻👏🏻 — Antony Sale (@saley1984) June 19, 2021

Good signing if we can pull it off 💙💙👍 — Alan Elwell (@elwell_alan) June 19, 2021

Be a good signing. Little ginger centre mids are always decent. — JUUUUUUUKE (@thehbomb87) June 19, 2021