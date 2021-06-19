Birmingham City, Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers, Barnsley and Derby County are all ‘showing an interest’ in Motherwell and Scotland full-back Stephen O’Donnell, reports Mail Online.

O’Donnell, 29, starred in Scotland’s 0-0 draw v England on Friday night.

The Motherwell left-back was one of many names to stand out at Wembley as Steve Clarke’s side gained a credible point into their Euro 2020 group.

Now, Mail Online report that a host of Championship clubs are showing an interest in O’Donnell including all of Birmingham City, Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers, Barnsley and Derby County, with ‘the fee understood to be relatively modest’.

O’Donnell has only been with Motherwell for one season after spending three at Kilmarnock previously. Before that though he was with Luton Town for two seasons where he racked up 61 league appearances, and so he’s got some experience of the English game.

His performance at Wembley on Friday night though was a hugely memorable one on what was a likewise night for Scotland fans, who might have been left disappointed at not claiming the win over Gareth Southgate’s England side.

For all the linked clubs, O’Donnell would be a keen addition. Give his performances so far in this tournament though, Motherwell might well be rubbing their hands at the thought of his price tag sky-rocketing despite Mail Online’s claim that the price would be ‘modest’.

A bidding war could soon commence given the amount of Championship clubs involved but should he put in another couple of good performances then it wouldn’t be surprising at all to see him seal a summer move.