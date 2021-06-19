West Brom are seemingly closing in on the appointment of Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael.

West Brom were reported by Sky Sports yesterday to have contacted Barnsley to ask for permission to speak to Ismael.

The Frenchman is now the third manager to have come this close to landing the Baggies job so far this summer after Chris Wilder was interviewed and then shunned, before David Wagner came into the running but was booed out of contention by West Brom fans.

Ismael is reported to have a £2million release clause in his current contract at Oakwell. Providing an update on proceedings this afternoon, The Sun’s Alan Nixon tweeted:

Need to agree the compo. It’s 2m. Pay it. Don’t think Ismael side of it will be hard. https://t.co/zVdiBAHeUr — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 19, 2021

West Brom have endured a tough start to the summer. Following relegation from the Premier League, their managerial search has taken some twists and turns but if they can finalise a deal for Ismael then it’d be a really strong appointment.

It comes after the departure of West Brom’s technical and sporting director Luke Dowling who reportedly had disagreement with the club’s owner, Guochuan Lai, over who the club’s next manager should be.

Ismael though has become an in-demand boss this summer after his hugely impressive season with the Tykes, in which he guided them into the Championship play-offs only to be beaten by Swansea City in the semi-finals.

Bringing Premier League football back to The Hawthorns at first time of asking seems a lot harder this time round then it did when Slaven Bilic was at the helm, but it’ll be exciting to see how the Frenchman would fare at the club.