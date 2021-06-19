Blackburn Rovers are ‘close’ to bringing in a new Chief Scout, reports The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Blackburn Rovers were last month reportedly searching for a new Chief Scout. It came in the aftermath of Stuart Harvey’s move to Sunderland with Rovers said to be keen on replacing his previous Head of Club Talent Identification & Player Analysis position at the club.

Lancs Live went on to report how the club could add ‘greater depth and experience’ to their recruitment team with a Chief Scout too, and now Nixon has provided an exciting update on that front:

Believe that decision is now close … about time too. https://t.co/camDfOiYQk — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 19, 2021

The summer ahead will be a crucial one for Tony Mowbray and his Blackburn side. He’s been with the club since early 2017 now and they’re yet to secure a Championship play-off spot.

He initially guided Rovers to promotion from League One and has stabilised the club, though expectations are high for the former Premier League outfit.

In his three full seasons in the second-tier, Mowbray has recorded two 15th-place finished and one in 11th – the 2020/21 season just gone saw Rovers finish in 15th after a torrid run of form in the mid-section of the season.

Recruitment will be ever more pressing this summer as well, with the departure of Adam Armstrong looking nailed on. Mowbray will need to have staff in place who can find a suitable replacement in time for the next season, or Blackburn could really struggle.