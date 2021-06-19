Blackpool have today announced the signing of Josh Bowler on a one-year deal, with an option to extend by a further year.

Bowler, 22, joins Championship side Blackpool on a one-year deal after leaving Everton upon the expiry of his contract at Goodison Park.

Formerly of the likes of QPR and Hull City, the Englishman was attracting some serious interest going into this summer transfer window, with both of Derby County and Lincoln City having been linked.

Bowler was let go by Everton following the end of the last Premier League season. He leaves having never made a first-team appearance in any competition for the Toffees, following his 2017 move from QPR.

Bowler (middle) graduated through the Rs’ youth academy, featuring just once in the Championship before Everton signed him on a three-year deal.

Since, he’s spent time out on loan with Hull City in the 2019/20 campaign where he featured 28 times in the Championship, scoring once.

Now though, the striker will link up with Neil Critchley’s Blackpool following their promotion into the Championship.

It’s a shrewd signing for the Tanegrrines and it would#ve been likewise for either of Derby COutny or Lincoln City – Wayne Rooney’s side needing to add firewpoer this summer following their torrid display last season, with Lincoln hoping to bounce back following their play-off final defeat at the hands of Blackpool.

Although he faield to step up at Everton, Bowler remains a young footballer and one who’ll be raring to kick-start his career at a new permanent home.