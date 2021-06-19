Luton Town established themselves as a solid midtable Championship outfit last season. They finished 12th – 15 points from the play-off picture.

Luton Town built on an impressive season back in the second tier of English football the season before where they finished in 19th. That season they were just three points from the dropzone.

Steady improvement seems to be the way forward for the Hatters and that also seems to be the philosophy applied to young defender Corey Panter.

The Bedfordshire outfit have just announced via the club website that Panter has signed a development contract at Kenilworth Road.

Instead of a loan move out to clubs such as Hendon and Biggleswade Town, where he’s been before, Luton have bigger ideas.

Central defender Panter will head to Scotland and preseason training with SPL side Dundee. This move north of the border is with a view to a loan deal.

For Panter, this will be a big step up for a player who made the bench for the Hatters in the run-in of their League One-winning campaign.

Head of coaching at Luton’s academy, Adrian Forbes, said of Panter that advice was given on things he needed to improve.

Forbes said of this advice: “He has improved on them but as I said, it is now important he now has a good pre-season and continues to develop.”

That pre-season and development looks to be in the SPL with Dundee who won promotion from the Scottish Championship last season.

Panter will gain much more experience and develop at a quicker rate up at Dundee. This could be a smart move all around for the Hatters.