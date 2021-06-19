Charlton Athletic goalkeeper coach Andy Marshall is set to join Birmingham City, according to journalist Richard Cawley on Twitter (See tweet below).

Andy Marshall set to become Birmingham City’s new goalkeeping coach. #cafc — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) June 19, 2021

Charlton Athletic’s former boss Lee Bowyer is poised to boost his backroom staff at Birmingham City by luring the 46-year-old to St. Andrews.

Marshall has been the Addicks goalkeeper coach since 2018 but now appears to be moving on for a new chapter.

The Mancunian spent his playing career with the likes of Norwich City, Ipswich Town, Millwall and Coventry City before hanging up his gloves in 2014.

Read: Charlton Athletic-linked forward wanted by Premier League duo

He got his first coaching role with Aston Villa and is now moving back to the Midlands with their bitter rivals Birmingham.

Marshall replaced Lee Turner in his current role three years ago and has worked with the likes of Dillion Phillips and Ben Amos over recent seasons.

Charlton will now have to find a replacement for him under Nigel Adkins.

Read: Five goalkeepers Charlton Athletic could sign this summer

The Addicks’ number one from last season Amos is being linked with a move to fellow League One side Ipswich Town and is out of contract at the end of the month.

It is likely that the London club will have a new stopper in between the sticks for the next campaign and it will be interesting to see who they go for.

Adkins’ side will also have a new coach for their goalkeeping department with Marshall on his way to Birmingham.