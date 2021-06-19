Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Ben Amos is being linked with a move to Ipswich Town.

Amos, 31, is out of contract at Charlton Athletic at the end of this month.

South London Press’ Richard Cawley reports that the Addicks remains in talks with the former Manchester United stopper, but that he’s now ‘under consideration’ at Ipswich Town.

Amos featured in all 46 of Charlton’s League One outings last season and kept 17 clean sheets as his side claimed 7th-place in the final table – outside the top-six on goal difference.

Formerly of the likes of United, Hull City, Carlisle United, Bolton Wanderers, Cardiff City and Millwall, Amos is playing in his second stint with Charlton after featuring for the club during the 2017/18 campaign as well.

But with his contract out at the end of the month he could be leaving The Valley, and sealing a surprise switch to League One rivals Ipswich Town.

See how these Charlton Athletic fan have reacted to the news on Twitter:

