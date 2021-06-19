Leeds United pretty much took everyone by surprise last season in the Premier League. They ended in a very creditable 9th position.

Leeds United showed flair and bravery last season and will be tipped to do so again this season.

They were not only fearless in their football. They also carried on a long tradition of being unafraid to blood their youngsters.

Two who took the Premier League in their stride were goalkeeper Illan Meslier and defender Pascal Struijk.

However, the academy system at Thorp Arch is renowned for producing and developing talent. One who could be primed for that is Birmingham City youngster Amari Miller.

Leeds United Miller move steps up some

Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey said earlier this week that Leeds United were “in advanced talks” with Birmingham City over youngster Miller.

However, a piece earlier today from the same source says that things have advanced over the last few days.

His most recent piece from earlier today says that the Whites are “confident of signing Miller by 1st July” after what he terms a “breakthrough.”

Referring to a ‘Leeds United source’, Veysey writes that “the deal is being worked on” and that “all parties” believe that it will be a deal concluded by the start of next month.

Miller and making the jump to Thorp Arch

18-year-old Miller made the jump from the Under-18s at St Andrew’s straight into the first team. The youngster took that jump up in competition firmly in his stride.

He was given a chance at the end of last season’s Championship with three substitute appearances against Stoke, Nottingham Forest and Derby County. These three appearances from the bench gave way to starts against Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers.

Miller would be the latest domestic starlet to join Leeds United’s excellent Under-23s at Thorp Arch. This group of youngsters won the Premier League 2 Division 2 title last season.

Miller will join a group of players such as Sam Greenwood, Joe Gelhardt and Cody Drameh bubbling under the first-team at Elland Road. The Under-23s train as a mirror unit to Bielsa’s senior squad at the club so progression is made easier.