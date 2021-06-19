Liverpool are expected to keep hold of Championship-linked Neco Williams for next season, as per Liverpool Echo‘s web chat with journalist Paul Gorst.

Liverpool’s young defender has been linked with a few clubs in the second tier recently.

Stoke City, Barnsley, Swansea City and Cardiff City are all said to be interested, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

Williams, who is 20-years-old, is currently on international duty with Wales at the Euros.



Gorst has said: “I think the plan for Williams is for him to stay put. He’s only 20 and a fully fledged international. It cost Liverpool around £11m for a Robertson back-up last summer in Tsimikas, so loaning Williams would need them to get one for the right side too.”

Williams started his career in the academy at Liverpool at the age of six.

He has since risen up through the youth ranks with the Premier League giants and was handed his first-team debut by Jurgen Klopp in a League Cup clash against Arsenal at Anfield in 2019.

The Wrexham-born defender has since gone on to play 24 more times for Liverpool and was part of their side who won the title in 2020.

A loan move would provide him with a chance to get some more experience under his belt but he may well stay at Anfield now as competition and back-up.

This is a blow to Stoke, Barnsley, Swansea and Cardiff’s hopes of getting him but there are plenty of other options they could all go for this summer.