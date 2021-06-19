Sheffield Wednesday linked striker Lee Gregory will not be heading to Middlesbrough despite linking reports, as the striker nears the end of his Stoke City contract.

Gregory, 32, looks set to be leaving Stoke City at the end of this month when his contract expires. The Potters are this summer looking to do some much-needed shedding to their wage bill and the experienced Gregory looks like he’s set to become a free agent.

Earlier in the month, Football League World claimed that Gregory was ‘set to sign’ for the Owls. That report claimed Gregory was ‘likely’ to sign for the club ahead of the 2021/22 season, with Middlesbrough having been linked throughout the Championship season just gone.

Now though, TeessideLive report that Neil Warnock’s side aren’t interested in a summer move for the Englishman. They write:

“Gregory is one striker who will be let go as he reaches the end of his contract and Boro have been credited with interest.

“However, our understanding is that he is not a summer target for the club.”

Thoughts?

Sheffield Wednesday’s links with Gregory should be taken with a pinch of salt – the look likely to struggle signing anyone this summer, let alone an experienced name like Gregory who’ll no doubt be coming off a healthy wage at Stoke City.

He scored three goals in 11 Championship appearances at Derby County last season and so he still has something to offer. For the Owls though, it’d be a shrewd signing if they could somehow pull it off, but it doesn’t look like we’ll see any players heading for Hillsborough until those with contracts expiring finally depart.