Hull City have a decision to make on James Scott next season.

Hull City’s attacker had a number of suitors in the January transfer window and struggled for game time last term.

Scott, who is 20-years-old, still has three years left on his contract at the KCOM Stadium.

Hull Live say “it would not be a surprise to see City sanction a move this summer” for the forward.

Scott signed for the Tigers in January 2020 from Motherwell for a fee of around £1.5 million following the departure of Jarrod Bowen to West Ham United.

The Scotland Under-21 international had previously risen up through the youth ranks at Fir Park and had made 42 appearances for their first-team as a youngster, scoring seven goals.

Scott has since played 34 times for Hull but has only managed four goals.

He may well head out the exit door on loan next season to get more game time under his belt but it will depend on who Grant McCann’s side sign this summer.

Thoughts

Scott offers decent competition and depth to City’s attacking department but won’t get in ahead of Keane Lewis-Potter or Mallik Wilks.

A loan move away would give him a chance to get regular football under his belt and some confidence. He still has a future at Hull.