Ipswich Town are ‘considering’ Charlton Athletic Ben Amos, reports Richard Cawley.

Amos, 31, is out of contract at Charlton Athletic at the end of this month. The Addicks remain in talks with the stopper over an extended deal but now, South London Press’ Cawley reports that the Englishman is a target of Ipswich Town’s:

Also believe that Ben Amos under consideration by Ipswich Town. #cafc have been in talks over a new deal. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) June 19, 2021

Formerly of Manchester United, Amos has endured a bit of journeyman career to this point. After making two Premier League appearances for the Red Devils he’s since turned out for Hull City, Carlisle United, Bolton, Cardiff City, Millwall and Charlton in two separate stints.

He featured in all 46 of his side’s League One appearances last time round, keeping an impressive 17 clean sheets.

But Paul Cook is working hard at Ipswich Town having already brought in a host of names including Lee Evans and Wes Burns, as they look to be establishing themselves as promotion contenders for next season.

Charlton have done likewise – they sealed the impressive signing of Jayden Stockley from Preston North End and look as though they could also be challenging under Nigel Adkins next season.