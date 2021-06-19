Morecambe have agreed a new deal with former Bradford City defender Kelvin Mellor, the club have confirmed.

Morecambe are preparing for life in League One following their promotion from League Two. Under the management of Stephen Robinson, the Shrimps are shaping their squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Now, it has been confirmed that Morecambe have secured an agreement with another member of their promotion-winning squad with next season on the horizon.

Morecambe confirmed on Saturday morning that right-sided ace Kelvin Mellor has committed his future to the club.

The former Crewe Alexandra defender has put pen to paper on a new one-year deal at the Mazuma Stadium. The experienced full-back will remain on board for the club’s first season of League One football.

Mellor has enjoyed success since linking up with Morecambe last summer.

He joined on a free transfer following his release from Bradford City, where he had spent the previous two years. In his time with the Bantams, the defender managed 50 appearances across all competitions, finding the back of the net three times and laying on three assists.

Since linking up with Morecambe, Mellor has played 40 times for the club, chipping in with one assist and netting one goal from right-back.

Having committed to the League One new boys for another season, it will be interesting to see if Mellor can maintain his spot in the starting 11 as Robinson takes charge.