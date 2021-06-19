Sunderland’s out of contract striker Charlie Wyke is seemingly closing in on his departure from the club, with a move to Celtic quickly gaining traction.

Wyke, 28, looks set to be leaving Sunderland at the end of this month. The striker scored 26 goals in League One last season and his contract situation was one of concern throughout.

But Lee Johnson’s side held back on renewal talks until their play-off fate was decided and now, Wyke among a handful of others looks set to leave the club.

Reports this week have backed Celtic to move for the Englishman. The Scottish Sun reported that Celtic are ‘increasingly confident’ of landing Wyke this summer and speaking to Football Insider, former Black Cats man Kevin Phillips has questioned the club’s handling of the situation:

“To lose him on a free is an undoubted blow. Why did they let it happen? Was it the player or the club that let his contract run down?

“It is a huge loss because there are not many strikers out there who will come to Sunderland and score 30 goals next season. They are few and far between.

“It is not ideal for Lee Johnson. He has now got a big job trying to replace him before they start of the season.”

Whether it was the player or the club, we’ll likely never find out. But Wyke is someone who constantly split opinion last season and whilst his goals were undoubtedly valuable, they can be replaced.

Johnson though will want to have Wyke’s future finalised as soon as possible so that he can get to work on finding his replacement – fans want to see promotion next season and missing out could cost Johnson his job, so he needs to have a strong pre-season.