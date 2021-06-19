Former Leicester City youngster Ryan Watson has joined Tranmere Rovers after rejecting the offer of a new contract from Northampton Town.

Watson, 27 has agreed a two-year deal with League Two side Tranmere Rovers.

His Northampton Town side were relegated from League One last season, in a campaign which saw the Englishman score eight goals in 39 league outings for the Cobblers.

Watson had signed a one-year deal with Leicester City back in 2013 following a trial period with the club. He’d find himself out on two separate loan stints with Northampton though, leaving permanent for Barnet in 2016 having made just one League Cup appearance for the Foxes.

After two seasons with Barnet he spent one at MK Dons before joining Northampton Town in 2019.

Now though, he’s heading for a new challenge with Tranmere Rovers after they look to bounce back from their play-off disappointment last season.

Mickey Mellon is now the man in charge of Tranmere but it was Keith Hill who guided the club into the League Two play-offs last season, only to be sacked before their play-off fixtures even started.

Mellon told the club of their signing of Watson:

“Ryan attracted interest from a number of clubs, but he only wanted to play for Tranmere. He is from New Brighton; he is a local lad, and his family are Tranmere Rovers supporters.

“It is a brilliant that we are bringing more local lads back to the club with the quality Ryan possesses.”