Reading defender Tom McIntyre still has a contract offer on the table, Berkshire Live has reported.

Reading are preparing for the 2021/22 campaign as Veljko Paunovic looks to build on last season’s 7th place finish.

The Royals are yet to make their first signing of the summer but they have been looking to secure an agreement with centre-back Tom McIntyre.

Now, fresh insight has been provided into the club’s efforts to agree a new deal with McIntyre.

As per Berkshire Live, Reading’s contract offer to McIntyre remains on the table.

Despite the current lack of an agreement, the report states that while his future is still uncertain, a new deal at the Madejski Stadium is the most likely outcome.

The 22-year-old defender previously stated that he would like to agree a new deal with Reading. After losing Omar Richards to German giants Bayern Munich on a free transfer, the club will be looking to avoid a similar fate with McIntyre.

The defender maintained a place in the Royals’ first-team plans last season. Featuring in centre-back, left-back and defensive midfield, he appeared 28 times across all competitions.

Since making his way through the youth academy, McIntrye has played a total of 44 matches for Reading’s senior side.

In the process, he has found the back of the net twice, also providing two assists.

With an offer still on the table, it awaits to be seen how the situation pans out over the coming weeks.