QPR striker Lyndon Dykes starred in Scotland’s 0-0 draw against England at Wembley last night, drawing a lot of praise for his individual performance.

The 25-year-old among many others stood out for Scotland last night. They gave a hugely impressive account of themselves against Gareth Southgate’s England who looked abject throughout.

Dykes started up front alongside Che Adams at Wembley and played the full 90-minutes. His robustness seemed to unsettle England’s defence and he even had a sniff at goal. In the end though, England were somewhat fortunate to hold onto a point.

The Australian-born striker is quickly becoming a well-known name, but how much is he worth?

QPR brought Dykes from Livingston for a reported fee of £2million last summer. Now though, Dykes is valued at £3.15million by Transfermarkt.

The first half of the Championship season just gone was a real struggle for Dykes. Arriving as the club’s marquee summer signing, he’d only score one goal from open play before New Year but would prevail afterwards.

Maybe it was some guidance from incoming January signing Charlie Austin that kick-started Dykes’ goal-scoring antics, as well as the further arrivals of Stefan Johansen and Sam Field in midfield who really helped give the Rs’ attack something new.

Dykes would go on to finish the season as QPR’s top-scorer with 12 goals in 42 Championship outings with six of those goals coming in April alone.

His end of season form also brought about some transfer speculation with TEAMtalk reporting in April that all of Burnley, Fulham and West Brom were tracking the striker.

There’s no sign of him leaving QPR anytime soon though with Mark Warburton’s side quickly establishing themselves as promotion contenders going into next season.