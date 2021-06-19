Barnsley were a side reborn last season in the Sky Bet Championship after storming to the play-offs.

Barnsley and their play-off surge was made even more notable due to the fact that they only survived relegation the season before with a last-day win.

That victory over Brentford kept them in the Championship after Wigan were relegated after administration points were deducted.

That was all won on the pitch but the Tykes behind-the-scenes set-up was also of importance to their revival.

Chief to that revival were staff such as Chief Executive Dane Murphy and club secretary Taymour Roushdi.

However, Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey writes that this is a position to be weakened with news from ‘sources’ that the Tykes key duo have been snapped up by rivals Nottingham Forest.

Veysey comments that ‘a source at Oakwell’ has told them that “the Barnsley pair have agreed terms” with Forest and are in the process of “finalising deals.”

Murphy and Roushdi being headhunted by Forest will lead to changes at Oakwell. Valerian Ismael adds to that as he could be on his way out of Oakwell.

West Brom are said to be in talks with Ismael and the stumbling block there seems to be the degree of compensation that would need to be paid to Barnsley.

Both Murphy and Roushdi came to Barnsley from America after working similar roles in the MSL. Murphy was a scout at New York Cosmos then technical director and scout at Real Salt Lake. He joined DC United in an executive role in January 2019.

It was whilst at Real Salt Lake that Murphy struck up a good working relationship with Roushdi. Roushdi joined Murphy when he crossed the pond to become Chief Executive at Barnsley.

Nottingham Forest snapping up this key pair at Barnsley will mean one thing. The Tykes will need to act fast to source and tie down suitable replacements.