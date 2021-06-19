Birmingham City are “confident” of securing a deal for Stoke City midfielder Ryan Woods, Football Insider has reported.

Birmingham City’s first transfer window under Lee Bowyer’s management is now underway.

The former Charlton Athletic boss will be looking to freshen up his ranks and build on last season’s 18th place. One player who has been linked with a move to St. Andrew’s is Stoke City midfielder Ryan Woods.

Now, an update has emerged on the Blues’ rumoured pursuit of the 27-year-old.

As per a report from Football Insider, Birmingham are increasingly confident of striking a deal to sign the midfielder ahead of next season.

The report states that discussions are progressing well as the relevant parties look to strike a deal. With this positive update emerging, it will be interesting to see if the Blues reach an agreement with Stoke in the coming weeks as Bowyer kicks on with his preparation for next season.

Should Woods leave the Potters this summer, it would bring an end to his three-year affiliation with the club.

Across all competitions, the former Brentford ace has played 39 times for the club. In the process, he has chipped in with one assist, finding most of his game time out on loan.

The past season-and-a-half of Woods’ career has been spent on loan with Millwall.

At The Den, the Norton Canes-born ace played in 64 games across all competitions, holding down a starting spot under Gary Rowett.